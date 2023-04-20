Moon Bin, Member of K-Pop Group Astro, Dies at 25

K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of the popular boy band Astro, died at age 25.

The news was confirmed Thursday by the singer's music label, which said he "suddenly left us and became a star in the sky," according to CNN.

"All Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, executives and employees who've been together for a long time are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock," the music label said, adding Moon Bin "always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else."

Moon Bin's manager discovered the star dead in his home in southern Seoul on Wednesday night, according to the Gangnam Police Station, which noted that authorities believe Moon Bin had taken his own life.

"No signs of foul play have been found related to this case," police said.

Shortly after news of his death, messages of condolences poured in on social media.

"You're a star in the sky now and watching over the people you love. Hearts and thoughts go out to his loved ones and all AROHAs," MTV Asia tweeted, referring to the name Astro's fans call themselves.

"We lost a bright light, who was really contributing to the lives of his family and his friends and his fans and that bright light is gone," added CedarBough Saeji, assistant professor of Korean and East Asian Studies at Pusan National University

CNN noted that Saeji was a self-confessed Moon Bin fan who stressed the importance of remembering the young star's accomplishments.

"Moon Bin was a phenomenally talented dancer and singer. In recent years, he'd started writing some of the material for Astro as well. And he'd also been acting in a bunch of web dramas that had been quite popular. There's really no limit to how far he could have gone if he continued his career and continue to mature as a performer," Saeji said.

Moon Bin rose to prominence as a child actor in 2009 with a debut appearance in the Korean Broadcasting System TV drama "Boys Over Flowers." In 2016, he joined Astro, taking the world by storm alongside fellow bandmates Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.