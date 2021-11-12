Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge Dies at 80

Moody Blues drummer and co-founder Graeme Edge, who was the only original member to remain in the lineup until the group disbanded, has died at age 80.

The band announced news of his death on Thursday.

"It’s a very sad day. Graeme’s sound and personality is present in everything we did together and thankfully that will live on," Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward wrote on Facebook. "When Graeme told me he was retiring, I knew that without him it couldn’t be the Moody Blues anymore. And that’s what happened. It’s true to say that he kept the group together throughout all the years, because he loved it."

Born on March 30, 1941, in Rocester, England, Edge was part of the Moody Blues' original lineup alongside multi-instrumentalist Ray Thomas, keyboardist Mike Pinder, guitarist Denny Laine, and bassist Clint Warwick, who came together in 1964 to start the group, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The band released their debut LP, "The Magnificent Moodies," in 1965, but the following year the lineup changed with John Lodge taking over vocals and bass, and Justin Hayward taking over guitars.

Edge co-wrote a number of the band's songs and played on every single album, right up until their 16th and final 2003 project "December." Edge also formed his own group, the Graeme Edge Band, in 1974, and released two records, "Kick Off Your Muddy Boots" in 1975 and "Paradise Ballroom" in 1977.

Edge retired from touring with the Moody Blues in 2018, according to UCR. That same year the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I’m not gonna make a long speech — I’m 77 years old; I haven’t got time," the drummer joked onstage at the induction. "The first thing I wanna do — I want to thank Justin and John for putting up with me for 50 years and counting. I want to thank me for putting up with Justin and John for 50 years and counting. I want to thank everyone in the world that’s ever helped me — you know who you are. Thank you. And all the people in the world that haven’t helped me: Screw you."