Stolen Monkeys From Dallas Zoo Found in Closet of Abandoned Home

Two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo on Monday have been located in the closet of an abandoned house outside the city's limits, according to police.

The news of the primates' return was confirmed by zoo officials Tuesday on social media.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found," the tweet read. "(Police) located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening."

In a statement to USA Today, a Dallas police spokesperson said Wednesday that officers, with help from the Lancaster Police Department, found the monkeys at about 4:50 p.m.

"Dallas police received a tip the monkeys may be at an abandoned home in Lancaster," police said.

On Monday the zoo revealed in a tweet that its animal care team had discovered the two monkeys were missing. The facility had been closed due to inclement weather and "it was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," the tweet read.

After searching the area near the habitat, and the rest of the property, it was determined that the animals "had been taken." Police were alerted and an investigation was opened. It was found that someone intentionally cut into the monkey enclosure, USA Today noted.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case but the Dallas Police Department shared a photo of an individual on Twitter and requested members of the public's assistance in identifying the person.

"Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo," the tweet read.