WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mollymalone | statue | stewards

Stewards Guard Molly Malone Statue in Dublin to Prevent Inappropriate Touching

By    |   Tuesday, 06 May 2025 01:13 PM EDT

Stewards have been placed beside the Molly Malone statue in Dublin to prevent people from inappropriately touching it.

The city's council launched the pilot program following complaints about people touching the statue's breasts, the BBC reported. It's believed that the behavior began with a local tour guide, and as a result, the bronze sculpture has become discolored over the years from frequent touching.

According to Ray Yeates, the Arts Officer for Dublin City Council, the stewards are stationed by the Molly Malone statue to engage in a "conversation" with people about refraining from touching it.

"They're not guards or police, it's a gentle confrontation of the behaviour," he said.

"Some people say, and they have a point to make, that it's being touched inappropriately," he continued.

While he said it was a "worldwide phenomenon that statues are touched or rubbed and it becomes a custom," some people had "made a good point where we're mimicking behaviour we don't want to see in public".

"It would be illegal in public, so why would we mimic it?"

That being said, Yeates added that "some people see no harm in this whatsoever and think it's a very trivial matter for council to be involved in. There is a question of damage because several thousand Euro of damage would be done every few months

"This is damaging the statue and it is upsetting people."

Yeates noted that other measures are also being explored, including relocating the statue, elevating it on a plinth, or conducting maintenance and repairs more frequently.

The statue, which has stood in Dublin since 1988, honors Molly Malone, a legendary fishmonger who is said to have sold shellfish on the city's streets. Over time, she has come to symbolize the spirit of Dublin's working class, and many now argue that she should be treated with greater respect.

Meanwhile, recently released council records revealed that a recent inspection found the statue to be structurally unstable, with several damaged fittings, RTE reported. According to a report by specialist metalworkers at Bush Park Ironworks, two of the pins securing the sculpture were completely broken.

However, on Tuesday, Yeates said that after thorough testing, city engineers confirmed the statue remains securely in place.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Stewards have been placed beside the Molly Malone statue in Dublin to prevent people from inappropriately touching it.
mollymalone, statue, stewards
370
2025-13-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 01:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved