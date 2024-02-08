×
Music Icon Mojo Nixon Dead After 'Blazing Show and Raging Night'

By    |   Thursday, 08 February 2024 12:27 PM EST

Mojo Nixon, the music legend who famously sang "Elvis Is Everywhere," has died at age 66. 

The icon was found dead Wednesday after "a blazing show" and "a raging night" performing onboard the annual Outlaw Country Cruise, his family noted in a statement posted on Facebook. Nixon died after having a "cardiac event" the statement read.

"Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire," the statement read. "Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends," it continued. 

"A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that's just how he did it," his family added. "Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all."

Born on Aug. 2, 1957, in North Carolina, the musician grew up in Virginia before embarking on his music career in Denver, where he became a member of the punk band Zebra 123.

After parting ways with the punk band, he headed to San Diego, where he became a member of Dick Montana's group, the Snuggle Bunnies, alongside Richard Banke, known as Skid Roper, according to People.

The band achieved success by winning the title of best new band in San Diego at the Battle of the Bands competition and secured a three-hour recording session at Soundtrax Studio. 

Following this, Nixon and Roper signed a contract with Enigma Records, leading to the release of their debut album "Mojo Nixon & Skid Roper" in 1985. Two years later, Nixon launched "Bo-Day-Shus!!!" featuring his popular track "Elvis Is Everywhere."

Following the success of the song, which landed him a spot on The Arsenio Hall Show, Nixon released several albums collaborating with groups like the Toadliquors and Jello Biafra. 

Two years later, he ventured into acting, portraying James Van Eaton in the 1989 biopic "Great Balls of Fire" about Jerry Lee Lewis. His acting credits expanded to include roles in "Super Mario Bros" in 1993 and "Car 54, Where Are You?" in the subsequent year. 

Transitioning to radio, Nixon hosted shows in Cincinnati, Ohio, and San Diego before joining SiriusXM in the early 2000s, where he helmed the "Outlaw Country: Music That Won't Be Fenced In" show.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

