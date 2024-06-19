Actor Modine: 'Born to Kill' Removed From Movie Poster

Actor Matthew Modine on Monday questioned why "BORN TO KILL" was removed from the movie poster for Stanley Kubrick's war film "Metal Jacket" on Amazon.

"Who decided to remove 'BORN TO KILL?' Modine posted on social platform X.

"Not only did they alter a piece of iconic art by Philip Castle, but they completely misunderstood the point of it being there. Pvt. Joker wears the helmet with 'BORN TO KILL' and the peace button as a statement about 'the duality of man.'"

Modine starred in the film as J.T. Joker, which was released in 1987.

The original movie cover shows up on search results but not when the movie is directly selected.

Newsmax has reached out to Amazon for a comment.