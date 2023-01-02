Modest Mouse Drummer Green Dead at 45 After Cancer Battle

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green died several days after it was revealed that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He was 45.

Green's mother, Carol Namatame, announced the late rocker's diagnosis on Christmas, saying her son was "so strong and so brave and hanging in there" and asking for fans to "send healing vibes" to him.

Namatame on Sunday shared that Green had "lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31."

"He went peacefully in his sleep," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Jeremiah was a light to so many."

Modest Mouse also announced the news on New Years' Eve.

“I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people."

Friends, fans and family members took to social media to remember Green. Leading the tributes was Johnny Marr, who played in the band with Green from 2006-08.

Posting a photo of Green on Instagram, Marr wrote: "My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met."

In a separate post, Marr shared his fondest memories of Green.

"One of my favourite ever things to do in Modest Mouse was to go out shopping with Jeremiah. The whole band were the most acquisitive people I'd ever come across in my life, and each gas station we stopped at was an opportunity to stock up on hats, 3D sunglasses, and fishing nets," Marr wrote, adding that shopping at Walmart at 3 a.m. with Green was an "education" and a "treat" because he would browse aisle and purchase "an array of objects from children's toys to garden tools with the casual air of a consummate expert.

"When we'd get back to the studio, he'd disappear with his haul and then reappear days later, having made some amazingly crafted item," Marr continued. "One morning I went into his room and noticed something unusual. All the furniture had been sprayed gold…the rugs, the lampshades…everything. Everything was sprayed gold. Jeremiah lived in his own lane. His own beautiful lane."