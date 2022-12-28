Modest Mouse Drummer Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

The news was shared on Christmas by the rocker's mother, Carol Namatame, who encouraged fans on Facebook to "send healing vibes" to her son "who is battling stage 4 cancer."

She did not specify what cancer Green, 45, was diagnosed with, but described her son as being "so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

Seattle radio personality Marco Collins also announced Green's diagnosis in a Facebook post.

"Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band's tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer," he wrote.

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!" Collins continued. "Also his oncologist is a big fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

Green is a co-founder of Modest Mouse, established in a suburb of Seattle in 1992, according to People. He appeared on all but one of the band's albums — 2004's "Good News for People Who Love Bad News" — after suffering a nervous breakdown that led to him taking a hiatus between 2003 and 2004.

The band, which recently wrapped its tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough second album, "The Lonesome Crowded West," has been working on new music, frontman Isaac Brock told NME.

"I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon," Brock said. "As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, 'Why does it take so long to put out records?' Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but f**k it! I don't want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I'm really happy with."