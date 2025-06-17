WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: modern family | star | bisexual

'Modern Family' Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out as Bisexual

By    |   Tuesday, 17 June 2025 01:08 PM EDT

Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, best known for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on "Modern Family," marked Pride Month by publicly sharing that she identifies as bisexual.

In a video posted via Threads on Monday, Anderson-Emmons was seen lip syncing to a scene from the hit ABC show, in which her character tells her TV dad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofía Vergara she's gay.

In the clip, Anderson-Emmons, 18, laughed as Vergara's character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, told a young Lily Tucker-Pritchett, "You are Vietnamese," to which her character quips back, "No, I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!"

Ferguson's character, Mitchell Pritchett, then said, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"

Writing in text over the clip, Anderson-Emmons said, "people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi)."

Captioning the post, she wrote, "happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #prid."

"Modern Family" made a mark in the LGBTQ+ community with its portrayal of the relationship between Pritchett and his partner Cam Tucker, played by Eric Stonestreet. Ultimately, the show earned multiple GLAAD Media Awards during its 11-year run.

Anderson-Emmons became part of the cast in Season 3, taking over the role of the couple's adopted daughter. She replaced twin sisters Ella and Jaden Hiller, who had shared the role in earlier seasons before stepping away from acting, the New York Post reported. Anderson-Emmons remained with the series until it concluded in 2020.

There were once plans for a "Modern Family" spinoff centered on Tucker-Pritchett, Pritchett, and Tucker as they started a new chapter in Missouri after leaving Los Angeles. However, the project was ultimately shelved.

"I don't think it's a potential anymore," Stonestreet shared about the killed spinoff in 2024.

"They had their chance. [Series co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, 'No.' They just said, 'We don't want to do it.' "

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, best known for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on "Modern Family," marked Pride Month by publicly sharing that she identifies as bisexual in a social media post.
modern family, star, bisexual
337
2025-08-17
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved