'Modern Family' Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out as Bisexual

Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, best known for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on "Modern Family," marked Pride Month by publicly sharing that she identifies as bisexual.

In a video posted via Threads on Monday, Anderson-Emmons was seen lip syncing to a scene from the hit ABC show, in which her character tells her TV dad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofía Vergara she's gay.

In the clip, Anderson-Emmons, 18, laughed as Vergara's character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, told a young Lily Tucker-Pritchett, "You are Vietnamese," to which her character quips back, "No, I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!"

Ferguson's character, Mitchell Pritchett, then said, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"

Writing in text over the clip, Anderson-Emmons said, "people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi)."

Captioning the post, she wrote, "happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #prid."

"Modern Family" made a mark in the LGBTQ+ community with its portrayal of the relationship between Pritchett and his partner Cam Tucker, played by Eric Stonestreet. Ultimately, the show earned multiple GLAAD Media Awards during its 11-year run.

Anderson-Emmons became part of the cast in Season 3, taking over the role of the couple's adopted daughter. She replaced twin sisters Ella and Jaden Hiller, who had shared the role in earlier seasons before stepping away from acting, the New York Post reported. Anderson-Emmons remained with the series until it concluded in 2020.

There were once plans for a "Modern Family" spinoff centered on Tucker-Pritchett, Pritchett, and Tucker as they started a new chapter in Missouri after leaving Los Angeles. However, the project was ultimately shelved.

"I don't think it's a potential anymore," Stonestreet shared about the killed spinoff in 2024.

"They had their chance. [Series co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, 'No.' They just said, 'We don't want to do it.' "