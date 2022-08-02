Mo Ostin, Legendary Record Exec, Dies at 95

Iconic record exec Mo Ostin, who helped launch the careers of numerous bands and music artists, has died at 95.

Ostin died peacefully in his sleep on July 31, according to Billboard. As the label executive who led Warner Brothers Records for over three decades, Ostin signed and worked with such acts as The Kinks, Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix, and R.E.M.

He was "one of the greatest record men of all time, and a prime architect of the modern music business," said Tom Corson, co-chair and COO, Warner Records, and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chair and CEO, Warner Records, in a joint statement.

"For Mo, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realize their vision," their statement continued.

"Mo has lived an extraordinary life doing what he loved, and he will be deeply missed throughout the industry he helped create, and by the countless artists and colleagues whom he inspired to be their best selves.

"On behalf of everyone at Warner, we want to thank Mo for everything he did, and for his inspiring belief in our bright future. Our condolences go out to his family at this difficult time."

Ostin began his career at Verve Records, but by 1960, was snapped up by Frank Sinatra to run his Reprise Records. Three years later Warner Bros. Records bought the label.

Ostin signed The Kinks, Hendrix, Mitchell, and Neil Young in quick succession. By 1970, Ostin was president of Warner Bros. Records, remaining in that role until 1994, when he retired as chair/CEO. During his tenure, Warner and Reprise became home to a range of artists including Van Halen, James Taylor, Paul Simon, ZZ Top, Tom Petty, Green Day, and Dire Straits.

Ostin remained close with many of the artists he had met or worked with over the years. Among them was Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, who paid tribute to him on Instagram.

"Mo Ostin was a true gentleman," Flea wrote. "He was honest, kind, and beloved. I am so grateful that he was a part of my life; his stories, his humor, his love for his work, he is the greatest person I ever met in the music business. He made me feel valued, understood, and welcome, when I was a confused kid with a lot of growing up to do."