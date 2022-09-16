×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mission impossible | tom cruise | sheep

'Mission Impossible 8' Set Invaded by Flock of Sheep

Tom Cruise
Actor Tom Cruise on day 14 of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10 in London. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 10:49 AM EDT

Tom Cruise was forced to halt filming for "Mission Impossible 8" when a flock of sheep invaded the set in England’s Lake District on Wednesday.

The animals were seen heading into the filming area, where they then stopped to chew on grass, resulting in production for the highly anticipated action film being briefly halted, Page Six reported.

Cruise took it in stride and was even spotted laughing and moving out of the way so that the sheep could pass through, the outlet noted.

Cruise has been filming scenes for the eighth installment of the film franchise, in which he plays Ethan Hunt, since July and has been seen performing nail-biting stunts including jumping off a mountain and paragliding.

A trailer for the seventh film dropped earlier this year and while plot details were vague, explosive action and breathtaking stunts were abundant. Fans were offered the first glimpse into the film at CinemaCon in April.

Introducing the trailer was Cruise, who appeared in a video message in which he revealed the film's official title. The star said he could not attend the film's presentation at the Las Vegas event because he was filming overseas.

"Wish I could be there with you," he said in the video while seated in an antique plane, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of 'Mission: Impossible.'"

Filming for both films has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise had to be stopped twice in 2020: Once at the start of the pandemic and again in October after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19. This year, again filming was halted after positive COVID-19 tests among crew members.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance previously announced that "Mission: Impossible 7" will now premiere July 14, 2023 while "Mission: Impossible 8," which was previously set for July 2023, will open June 8, 2024, according to Fox News.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tom Cruise was forced to halt filming for "Mission Impossible 8" when a flock of sheep invaded the set in England's Lake District on Wednesday.
mission impossible, tom cruise, sheep
336
2022-49-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 10:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved