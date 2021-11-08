Missing Teen Rescued After Using TikTok Hand Gesture For Help

A missing teen from North Carolina was rescued after she used a hand gesture learned from TikTok to signal for help.

The 16-year-old from Asheville, N.C., was reported missing on Tuesday and two days later was spotted by a motorist in Kentucky who noticed her in a vehicle making the gesture known to represent violence at home on the social media platform.

"The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform 'Tik Tok' to represent violence at home — I need help — domestic violence," the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police told WYMT that the teen had learned the hand gesture, which involves tucking the thumb into an open hand then closing the fingers to trap the thumb, from TikTok.

The driver who spotted her contacted 911 and relayed information to police while following the vehicle for several miles, until police were able to rescue the teen during a traffic stop. Police said the girl had traveled with the accused from North Carolina to Ohio where he has relatives. They left Ohio when his relatives found out the teen was a minor and reported missing.

"We don't know how long coming down the interstate from Ohio that she had been doing this to other motorists hoping that they would notice that she was in distress, but finally someone did recognize," Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told WYMT.

The accused has been charged with unlawful imprisonment as well as possession of matter sex performance by a minor (over 12 but under 18).