Miss World Postponed Hours Before Finale After Staff, Contestants Test Positive for COVID

Organizers of this year's Miss World competition were forced to postpone the pageant hours before the finale on Thursday after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

Epidemiologist Melissa Marzán confirmed the news at a Puerto Rico Health Department press conference, explaining that there had been 38 positive cases associated with Miss World, according to CNN. Pageant organizers made the call to postpone the event after 15 staff members and 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives from Malaysia revealed in a statement on Instagram that their contestant, Lavanya Sivaji, had contracted the coronavirus and was currently in isolation but "clinically well."

"She has shown us resilience and an incredible fighting spirit," the statement read. "She will definitely overcome this adversity."

Miss World Indonesia, Pricilia Carla Yules, alluded to also having tested positive, thanking her followers on Instagram for all their "get well" wishes and explaining on her Instagram stories that she was "currently in recovery" and "feeling much better physically and mentally."

According to the Miss World Organization, the finale will be held within the next 90 days.

"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room," a statement shared to the official Miss World Facebook page on Thursday read.

"However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this."

The organization explained that staff and contestants will be able to return to their home countries once cleared by health officials and advisers.

"We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown," said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. "Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!"