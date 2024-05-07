Miss USA Voigt Resigns to Focus on Mental Health

Miss USA Noelia Voigt wrote on Instagram on Monday that she will relinquish her crown to focus on her mental health.

"Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth," she captioned the social media message. "My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe (held in November). Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023."

Voigt, 24, became the first Venezuelan-American to win the Miss USA title when she was crowned in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 23, according to the New York Post. During her reign, Voigt included anti-bullying advocacy in her pageant work, a cause close to her heart.

She previously talked about being bullied as a teenager while competing in pageants.

"I was so excited when I won that local pageant, and it was actually my ex-best friend who was the ringleader of it all," Voigt told Business Insider. "I was really hurt and confused as to why people I thought were my friends were making fun of me for doing something that I was really excited about and that I was doing good things with.

"At first, it really did sting. But it was clear to me that it was an attempt to steal the joy I had from this accomplishment."

Reflecting on the months she served as Miss USA, Voigt said she was grateful to have had the platform to "make a difference."

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she said

"How I wish I could hug all of you. I love you all with all of my heart and always will. Peace and love, always."

The Miss USA organization released a statement saying it supported her decision.

"The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the organization told The Post. "The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."