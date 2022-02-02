Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Confirmed

Former Miss USA-winner Cheslie Kryst's official cause of death has been revealed.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People that she died by suicide, according to the autopsy.

CNN, citing police, reported that the 30-year-old died Sunday after jumping from a building in Manhattan on Sunday. She sustained multiple blunt impact injuries, the outlet noted.

Following her death, Kryst's family released a statement remembering her for her "great light" that "inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength."

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on," they added.

In the days that followed her death, friends and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the beauty queen.

Kryst's friend Kenya Moore of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame wrote on Instagram about how devastating the news of her death was.

"She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can't deal with this," Moore wrote. "She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud. A true role model I looked up to HER! God please comfort her family the world has lost a truly special human being. I'm just so devastated."

Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner wrote that she was "speechless" to hear of Kryst's death.

"You never know what someone is going through! @chesliekryst your presence in this world touched so many lives, including mine! Too many people suffer in silence … if you are struggling I beg of you to say something! Rest in power my sweet sister! #missusa" she wrote.

Kryst was active on social media hours before her death. Her last post was a selfie with a caption that read: "May this day bring you rest and peace."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.