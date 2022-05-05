Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Mom Reveals Last Text She Sent Before Jumping to Her Death

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst shocked the nation when she jumped to her death Jan. 30, and now her mother has revealed the final text Kryst sent moments before falling from the 29th story of her Midtown Manhattan apartment.

Appearing in Wednesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," April Simpkins, 53, said Kryst sent her the message knowing she would be in an exercise class in order to prevent her from intervening. She only saw the text an hour after it was sent.

"First, I’m sorry, by the time you get this, I won’t be alive anymore. And it makes me even more sad to write this because I know it will hurt you the most," Kryst, 30, wrote to her mother.

"I love you mom, and you are my best friend, and the person I’ve lived for years. I wish I could stay with you, but I cannot bear the crushing weight of persistent sadness, hopelessness, and loneliness any longer," the text continued. "I’ve never told you these feelings, because I never wanted you to worry, and because I hoped they would eventually change, but I know they never will. They follow me through every accomplishment, success, family gathering, friendly dinner."

In her text, Kryst said she would cry "almost every day" and likened the feelings of sadness to grief and being in mourning.

"I wished for death for years. And I know you would want to know and want to help, but I haven’t wanted to share this weight with anyone," she wrote. "Regardless of that, thank you sincerely for being there for me in some of my loneliness moments without me even telling you I needed you."

Kryst thanked Simpkins for keeping her alive and ready to "face another day" by answering every phone call she made and being there for her "at the drop of a hat."

"You listen to me and care when I tell you what goes on in my life and you’ve always made me feel like you loved me," she added in the text. "I love you more than any person I’ve ever known. You’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve done everything right."

Shortly after Kryst's death, Simpkins revealed that her daughter had been struggling with depression for years.

"Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death," Simpkins said in a statement.

Kryst studied law and received her degree and MBA from Wake Forest University but decided to put her career on hold to compete in pageants. In 2019 she won Miss USA and placed in the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant. She became a correspondent for Extra TV. She received two Emmy nominations for her contributions.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.