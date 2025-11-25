2nd Miss Universe Contestant Resigns: Must Remain True to My Values

Olivia Yacé, Côte d'Ivoire's representative at Miss Universe 2025, has resigned from the regional title she received at last week's pageant, becoming the second contestant in recent days to resign from a Miss Universe-affiliated position.

Yacé had been named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania and placed as fourth runner-up during the Nov. 21 competition in Bangkok.

She announced her decision to relinquish her title Monday, saying she could not continue in the role while staying true to the values that guide her professional and public life.

"I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity," she wrote on social media. "But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity the strongest pillars that guide me."

Her withdrawal includes ending all future involvement with the international organization.

She said she hoped to inspire young people during the pageant and now feels she must continue that work on her own.

"Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear," she said.

Her statement also included an appeal to Black and African communities to continue engaging on the world stage.

"I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected," she wrote. "Let us open the way for the brothers and sisters who will follow us."

"Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard."

She thanked those who supported her and said she will continue her work independently of the pageant.

"I am deeply grateful for the support I received and for the unforgettable experiences that have shaped me," she wrote. "I will now continue my journey differently, with the same determination to uplift and inspire."

"Thank you to all those who have been part of this exceptional adventure. Let us continue to defend our values and strive for greatness together. IT'S TIME FOR AFRICA."

Yacé's resignation follows a similar announcement from Brigitta Schaback, Miss Universe Estonia, who also competed in Bangkok.

Schaback said her decision stemmed from disagreements with her national organization's leadership.

"My values and work ethics do not align with those of the National Director, Natalie Korneitsik," she wrote on social media. "My commitment is to women's empowerment and equality, and I will continue this work independently, without any further association with Miss Universe Estonia."

Both resignations come amid a season marked by disruptions within the Miss Universe network.

During the 2025 pageant, one contestant was injured after falling from the stage, and several judges stepped down over what they described as exclusionary conduct.

Tensions had already escalated before the event, when it emerged that Nawat Itsaragrisil, then-president of Miss Universe for Asia and Oceania, reprimanded Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch, during a pre-pageant function.

He allegedly called her "dumb," criticized her preparation, and ordered security to remove her, prompting other contestants to walk out, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Itsaragrisil later apologized and was dismissed from his position, though he subsequently appeared in photos from pageant-related events, including one with Bosch, who went on to win the Miss Universe crown.