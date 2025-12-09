Miss Jamaica Recovering From Brain Hemorrhage, Fractures After Miss Universe Fall

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry remains under intensive medical care following injuries sustained in a fall during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary competition in Thailand.

The Miss Universe Organization shared a detailed update issued Monday, saying that Henry fell through an opening in the stage on Nov. 19 while performing her preliminary walk.

MUO reported that the incident caused an intracranial hemorrhage, a period of unconsciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations, and additional significant injuries.

"Dr. Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries," the statement read.

Henry was taken to intensive care in Bangkok immediately after the fall, where she has remained in critical condition under neurological observation.

MUO said she remains under specialist observation at all times.

The organization added that she is expected to return to Jamaica in the coming days with a medical team and will be transferred to a hospital there for continued treatment.

"She will return to Jamaica in the coming days accompanied by a full medical team and will be transferred directly to hospital for continued treatment and recovery," the statement said.

MUO stated it has provided full financial support for Henry and her family since the incident, covering medical bills, rehabilitation expenses, and housing for her mother and sister while they remained in Thailand during her recovery.

The organization said it is also paying for the medically supervised flight transporting her back to Jamaica and has committed to funding all future medical care connected to the fall.

"In addition, the Miss Universe Organization is funding the medically escorted repatriation flight arranged by the hospital and is committed to covering all future medical expenses arising from the incident," according to the update.

The statement also included a message from Henry's family, conveyed through the organization.

"The Henry family is deeply grateful to the Miss Universe Organization for their unwavering compassion, presence, and love shown. Their response so far has gone beyond professional responsibility and reflected devotion and protection of the family."

The organization also pushed back on reports implying Henry was responsible for the accident.

The organization said "certain media reports" alleging she contributed to the fall were inaccurate.

"The Miss Universe Organization has never attributed blame to Dr. Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts," the statement added.

Raúl Rocha, a co-owner of Miss Universe, shared the organization's release on Instagram, writing, "Thank God our Miss Universe Jamaica is preparing to return home. To all those who were concerned about her health, thank you so much for supporting us with your prayer chains. From our silence, we prayed for the health and speedy recovery of Dr. Gabrielle."

Witness accounts from the event described Henry falling from the runway into the audience during the evening gown segment.

Initial assessments from local officials indicated she did not suffer life-threatening injuries at the time.

In a later interview with People, Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini said she heard a pageant representative attribute the fall to Henry's inattention.

"I don't know that they handled that correctly," she said. "The first thing [the pageant staff member] said was it's because she wasn't paying attention." She added, "After he said that, then he was like, 'Of course, safety is our number one priority,' this, that. But it's like, 'Are you serious?' That was really scary."

Henry, an ophthalmologist and founder of the See Me Foundation in Jamaica, was forced to withdraw from the competition as a result of the incident.

This year's Miss Universe title went to Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Fernández.