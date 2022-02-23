Police: Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel's Death Ruled an 'Accident'

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Bethel died after suffering "blunt force trauma" in what the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has ruled an "accident," the Miami Police Department has confirmed to Fox News.

Police received a call on Feb. 11 at around 12:05 a.m. The beauty queen had fallen out of a third-story window and was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial hospital in "critical condition," according to a police statement cited by Fox News, which further notes that officers had "responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt." The statement however clarifies that her death was "a tragic accident."

Bethel's family confirmed on Instagram that she had died on Feb. 18 after "succumbing to her injuries."

"Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups; namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA and Liberty University's Falkirk Center," the post read. "She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas."

Several days prior to that, her family revealed that she had been involved in "an accident" on Feb. 10 and sustained "severe damage to her brain/brainstem" and was in a coma.

"Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left," Bethel's family wrote in an Instagram post.

In a statement to Fox News, Bethel's family described her as a patriotic, strong conservative and devout believer in Jesus Christ.

"She loved God and valued her life as well as the lives of those around her," the statement read. "She was growing and becoming more successful each year of her life, and she was only just beginning. And if she had a choice, she would still be here with us today."

The statement went on to describe Bethel as a "creative-minded person" who always looked for the good in people and was a loving mother to her 5-year-old daughter.