Minnie Mouse Switches Her Iconic Red Dress for a Pantsuit

Minnie Mouse will be trading her iconic red polka dot dress for a pair of blue pants by Stella McCartney.

The announcement was made Tuesday on Twitter by Disneyland Paris, which offered a glimpse of the new outfit that was designed for the theme park’s upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration that launches in March for Women’s History Month, according to the New York Post.

In an image featured in the tweet, Minnie Mouse wears a blue polka dot powersuit complete with a blue polka dot bow on her head.

"Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous," the account wrote.

Speaking with D23, the official Disney fan club, McCartney said she was "delighted" about the opportunity to recreate Minnie Mouse's look.

"Minnie has always had a special place in my heart," McCartney said. "We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!"

McCartney added that the new design makes Minnie Mouse "a symbol of progress for a new generation."

"She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022," she said. "I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!"

This is not the first time Minnie Mouse has donned pants. In 2019 Disney Cruise Line introduced Captain Minnie Mouse who, dressed in white pants and a red jacket, was created to "inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry," according to a press release.

"Our Disney characters have a unique ability to inspire and connect with children, and we know Captain Minnie will encourage young girls around the world to consider a career in the maritime industry," said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line at the time.

Minnie Mouse's reimagined nautical outfit was part of a campaign that included youth programs and the funding of scholarships that were "designed to empower girls and young women to pursue careers in the cruise industry and chart a course for success."