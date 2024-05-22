Suspects Arrested in Gang Attack on Ian Ziering

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a New Year's Eve brawl involving actor Ian Ziering and several bikers, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the incident involved a group of mini-motorcycle riders and that Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, was arrested for felony vandalism, while Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

The LAPD statement did not refer to Ziering by name, but the details of the incident matched an assault on the 60-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum. Law enforcement stated that the confrontation involved a group of four to five people from a minibike gang.

Ziering opened up about the incident in January via social media.

"While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," he said.

Ziering expressed relief that he and his teenage daughter Mia were "completely unscathed," but noted that the incident has left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

LAPD stated that the confrontation between Ziering and one of the mini-bike riders began "over possible damage" to the actor's car.

"Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist," the release said. "One of the minibike riders is captured swinging an object at the victim, nearly striking him."

Police reported that the bikers went on to damage Ziering's vehicle while his daughter was seated in the front. Police stated that videos of the event doing the rounds on social media, along with witness accounts of the incident, assisted in the arrest of the two suspects.

LAPD media spokesperson Lt. Letisia Ruiz previously told USA Today that the mini-motorcycle riders "were driving recklessly and struck the victim's vehicle and an altercation occurred," adding that they were gone by the time police arrived on the scene.