Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Takes Plea Deal for Assault Arrest

The son of "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen has landed a plea deal after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

Mingus Reedus pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, which is classed as a violation and is less than a misdemeanor, during an appearance in a Manhattan court on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and is required to attend five private counseling sessions.

Assistant District Attorney Elaine Ortyl said the victim in the case wished Mingus Reedus would "take more accountability" than the plea bargain offered, the Post noted.

During the hearing, Mingus Reedus's attorney, Isabelle Kirshner, stated that she would have preferred if her client had taken "less responsibility, but that's the nature of negotiations."

The alleged assault took place on Sept. 24, 2021. A 24-year-old woman told police that she had a verbal confrontation with an unknown male who then punched her in the face, according to People. The unknown male was later identified as Mingus Reedus.

Police reported that the woman, whose identity has been withheld, was injured below the eye and was taken to New York's Downtown hospital where she was in a stable condition.

Mingus Reedus spoke about the incident to the New York Daily News, claiming that the woman and her friends "were under the influence and looking for a fight."

"We didn’t think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling," he said. "We told them so leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend."

Mingus Reedus said that in order to create distance between him and the group, he threw his arm out, hitting one of them in the process.

"Ten seconds later the police got involved. Police saw one of the girls hurt and refused to listen to the context," he said. "My intention for that day was to mind my own business and play fair games."