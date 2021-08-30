Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19 After Going Missing

Former child star Matthew Mindler, known for his role in "Our Idiot Brother," has died days after being reported missing.

The 19-year-old died Saturday, according to Millersville University in Pennsylvania, where he was enrolled as a first-year student. His body was discovered in a wooded area near campus, university spokesperson Janet Kacskos explained to USA Today.

No cause of death was given but Mindler's body has been transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center "for further investigation."

The school stated that there was no public safety threat to the University community.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," University president Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

Mindler was last seen Tuesday leaving his residence hall and was reported missing after he didn't return to his dorm and attend classes for the rest of the week, the university said in a statement. Over 40 search and rescue team members looked for him, Kacskos said.

Mindler has appeared in several films and TV series. He first gained attention in 2009, after appearing in an episode of "As the World Turns," according to Entertainment Tonight. He also landed a role in "Bereavement," and on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Chad: An American Boy."

In 2011 he landed arguably his most memorable role as River alongside Paul Rudd in the comedy "Our Idiot Brother."

