Scientist Names New Millipede Species After Taylor Swift

A scientist who happens to be a Taylor Swift fan has named a newly-discovered species of millipede after the music icon.

Dr. Derek Hennen and his Virginia Teach team discovered 17 species of the insect and on Saturday Hennen revealed some of their names on Twitter.

The Nannaria swiftae — or "Swift twisted-claw millipede" — has only been discovered in Tennessee, Swift's home state, according to NME, and its ascribed name is only fitting.

"I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor!" Hennen wrote in a tweet.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Hennen explained that Swift's music helped get him through the highs and lows of graduate school, "so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks."

Hennen also named another newly-discovered species of millipede, Nannaria marianae, after his wife.

"I had fun figuring out names for these species; here's one that I named after my wife: Nannaria marianae!" he wrote in another tweet. "A small thank-you for all her patience when we're taking a nature hike and I stop to look for millipedes."

Several other big name artists have also inspired names in the animal kingdom.

In 2020 a new species of venomous snake from the African bush viper — the Atheris hetfieldi — was named after Metallica's frontman James Hetfield.

"We wanted to honor him [Hetfield], as a thank you for all the good vibes his music has transmitted to us during all of our personal lives and careers," researchers Dr. Luis Ceriaco and Mariana Marques, who made the discovery, told Metal Hammer at the time. "We think that a mysterious, venomous, and cool-looking snake, who lives in the base of a volcano lost in the middle of the tropical forest is very relatable to heavy metal.

"Naming a new species after someone as James brings more attention to the much needed biodiversity studies and field surveys."

In 2019 scientists named four newly discovered species of spiders after members of Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Def Leppard, and Angra, NME noted. And in 2017 classic rock legends Pink Floyd, were the inspiration behind the name of a new species of prawn — the Synalpheus pinkfloydi.