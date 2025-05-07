11-Year-Old Netflix Actor Dies After Suffering Multiple Heart Attacks

Brazilian actor Millena Brandão has died at age 11 after suffering multiple heart attacks, it is being reported.

The Netflix star, who is known for appearances in the streaming platform's series "Sintonia," as well as the soap opera "The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet," died May 2 at the Grajaú General Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, the New York Post reported.

The Daily Mail reported that Millena Brandão would go on to have 13 cardiac arrests between Wednesday and Thursday, but The Sun reported 21 cardiac arrests. The child actor's family confirmed her death on Instagram.

"The memories we spent together will remain in my memory and I'll never forget your joy that was contagious to everyone around you," her mother, Thays Brandão wrote, according to the Post.

"My girl, I'm already missing you not being here and I know I'll miss you even more in the days to come. You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you'll continue to watch over us and light up our lives."

Speaking with Brazilian news outlet G1, Thays Brandão said that doctors could not establish what led to her daughter's death.

"The doctors still haven't said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her," she said.

Since April 24, Millena Brandão had been suffering from symptoms including headaches, leg pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and fainting spells, the Daily Mail reported. She sought medical attention at a local urgent care clinic and two public hospitals in São Paulo. Although doctors first suspected dengue fever, further testing eventually revealed a brain tumor.

Commenting on their final hospital visit, Thays Brandão described how her daughter's lips turned purple before she died.

"Then they resuscitated her and intubated her. From that day on, she never woke up again," she said.