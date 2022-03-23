Miley Cyrus' Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Being Struck by Lightning

A plane Miley Cyrus was traveling in was forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning on Tuesday.

The pop star was set to headline day two of the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay but had to cancel her plans after the plane was rerouted. Cyrus announced the news in a tweet, assuring fans that she and her crew were safe and that no one was injured.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción," she wrote. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning. My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing."

Cyrus' tweet was accompanied by a video filmed from her seat on the plane showing outside her airplane window at the moment a flash of lightning lights up the sky.

"We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," Cyrus added. "I love you," she wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Elton John experienced a similar ordeal when his plane was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet in February.

The jet was traveling from the U.K.'s Farnborough Airport to New York, according to The Sun. About an hour into the trip the aircraft suffered hydraulic failure and the pilot had to make a U-turn and radioed air traffic control to declare an emergency landing. The plane was forced to abort landing twice as winds reached 80 mph.

A source speaking with The Sun said John, who was heading to New York to perform at Madison Square Garden as part of his global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, was "shaken" but determined not to cancel his show. He caught a later flight to reach the venue in time to perform.