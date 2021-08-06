Miley Cyrus Reaches Out to DaBaby Amid Backlash

Miley Cyrus has reached out and offered a helping hand to DaBaby, who faces cancelation for controversial remarks he made about gays and HIV/AIDS during a live performance.

On Thursday, Cyrus, who is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, released a statement on Instagram in which she rallied against the internet for fuelling "hate and anger" and addressed cancel culture in general. Captioning the post, Cyrus tagged DaBaby and told him to check his DMs.

"Would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future," she wrote.

Her post was in response to comments DaBaby passed during a recent live show in Miami. Using crude language while on stage, he asked members of the audience who were not gay men and affected by HIV/AIDs to hold up their cellphone flashlights, according to Fox News.

He then said that the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks." It was not long before backlash ensued and he was dropped from several prominent events including appearances at the New York City’s Governor’s Ball and Lollapalooza. DaBaby released two apologies but it has not quelled the outrage he is facing.

In her post, Cyrus indirectly urged social media users to forgive and let it go.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," she wrote.

"It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn."

In an Instagram message posted Monday, DaBaby apologized for his "hurtful" and "triggering" comments.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote.

"As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging," he continued. "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

