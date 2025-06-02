Miley Cyrus Addresses Dad Billy Ray's Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and his new relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

The iconic singer was once estranged from her father, but in a new interview with The New York Times published Saturday, she revealed that this was no longer the case.

"I think timing is everything. As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard," she said.

Reflecting on her relationship with her mother, Tish Cyrus, Miley said she "took on some of my mom's hurt as my own, because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult," adding, "I owned a lot of her pain."

"But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."

After nearly 30 years together, Billy Ray and Tish finalized their divorce in 2022, according to People. Since parting ways, both have entered new relationships. Tish tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, while Billy Ray married singer Firerose two months later, though that marriage ended in less than a year. Earlier this year, the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist began a new relationship with Hurley.

Miley shared that reaching a more mature perspective on her parents and their split took time and personal growth.

"At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,'" she told the Times. "My child self has caught up."