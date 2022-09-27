Mila Kunis Opens Up About Ashton Kutcher's Health Scare: You Just Power Through

Mila Kunis is sharing how she and her husband Ashton Kutcher coped with his health scare a few years ago, saying that they had no choice but to "power through" the ordeal as a couple.

Earlier this year, Kutcher revealed that he had previously been diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, an autoimmune disease that limited his ability to see, hear, and walk. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kunis recalled first learning about the diagnosis.

"So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago," she said. "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through."

Kunis and Kutcher are parents to Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6.

"You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life," she continued. "And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

Kutcher first revealed that he had been diagnosed with vasculitis in an episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" last month, saying that it "knocked out my vision," "knocked out my hearing" and "knocked out all my equilibrium."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," the "That 70's Show" actor said, referring to his loss of sight. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to walk again.'"

Kutcher has since recovered and recently announced that he is training for the New York City marathon in November. He will be running in support of Thorn — a foundation he founded with ex-wife Demi Moore, which builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after," he tweeted last month. "I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," Kutcher added.