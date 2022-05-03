Mike Tyson Has Another Run-In With Fan

Mike Tyson had another run-in with a fan several days after video surfaced of him appearing to repeatedly punch a passenger on a plane.

The latest incident took place at a fight week event in Las Vegas ahead of the super featherweight championship bout between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson, according to The Sun.

Video footage posted on social media shows the heavyweight champion posing for photos with fans in the backstage hallways when a woman suddenly comes from behind and appears to try to shove her finger up Tyson's nose. Tyson quickly dodges out of the way and stares the woman down.

"I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," she says in the clip. "I didn't mean to do that."

Tyson is visibly annoyed as he turns away and walks off with his entourage.

Towards the end of last month, Tyson made headlines after he was involved in an altercation with another fan on a JetBlue flight who "began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," representatives for Tyson said in a statement to the New York Post.

In video of the incident posted on Twitter, the passenger is seen standing over Tyson's seat, talking loudly, and waving his arms while Tyson sits quietly in his seat. Video footage of the confrontation made available by TMZ then shows the man, appearing to be Tyson, repeatedly punching the passenger in the face.

It later emerged that the passenger had hired a lawyer, signaling a possible lawsuit, TMZ reported.

"Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited," attorney Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, who represents passenger Melvin Townsend III, told the outlet. "At first, their interaction was cordial."

Morgan said that Townsend was a fan of Tyson's prior to the incident on the plane and that Tyson "became agitated" and struck Townsend repeatedly.

"At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner," Morgan said. “This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant."