Mike Pinder, Moody Blues Founding Member, Dies at 82

By    |   Friday, 26 April 2024 12:54 PM EDT

Mike Pinder, a founding member of the Moody Blues best known for his keyboard and Mellotron skills, has died at 82.

The musician, who was the last original surviving member of the group, died Wednesday at his home in Northern California. No cause of death has been revealed.

The news was confirmed by bassist John Lodge on Facebook.

"Michael Thomas Pinder died on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at his home in Northern California, surrounded by his devoted family," the statement read. "Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart."

Born Dec. 27, 1941, in Birmingham, England, Pinder co-founded the Moody Blues in 1964 alongside Ray Thomas, Denny Laine, Graeme Edge, and Clint Warwick, according to the New York Post.

Laine and Warwick left the band in 1966, following the release of their debut album "The Magnificent Moodies" in 1965. They were replaced by guitarist Justin Hayward and bassist Lodge.

Pinder exited Moody Blues in 1978. He would later open up about the decision in an interview with ClassicBands.com, saying that it was "as easy to leave as it was to start the band."

"It was just a decision in my life, you know? I left the group to lead a normal life, and I realized that if I put so much energy into writing a song, why not put that same amount of energy into raising a family and holding a marriage together, which is exactly the reason why I decided to give it up," he said.

In his statement, Lodge praised Pinder for his "authentic essence."

"He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, ‘Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground,’" he wrote. "His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come."

Friday, 26 April 2024 12:54 PM
