Prolific Chicago Stage Actor Mike Nussbaum Dead at 99

By    |   Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:40 AM EST

Mike Nussbaum, known for his roles in "Men in Black" and "Field of Dreams" as well as his extensive career in theater, has died at age 99.

Nussbaum died of natural causes at his home in Chicago on Saturday, just six days shy of his 100th birthday, Variety reported. 

Born on Dec. 29, 1923, in Chicago's Albany Park, Nussbaum established himself as a stage actor, notably appearing in various David Mamet productions both on and off Broadway, including the original portrayals of Teach in "American Buffalo" and George Aaronow in the 1984 Broadway rendition of "Glengarry Glen Ross," as well as portraying Albert Einstein in Mamet’s "Relativity."

"I remember him showing up to play Teach [at the St. Nicholas Theatre Company's 1975 production of 'American Buffalo'] in this leather jacket full of chains, and cowboy boots," Mamet said in a 2014 interview with Chicago magazine. "My first reaction was, 'What the f**** is that?' And then after that, 'My God, this is so brilliant.'"

Mamet added that it was "wonderful" to work with Nussbaum "because, like any artist, like any actor, he’s just unusual." 

"You’re constantly saying, ‘My God, where did that come from?’ It’s not coming out of a bag of ‘acting moments.’ That’s all bulls***. It’s coming out of — who the hell knows where?" he added. "You either got it, or you don’t, and Mike certainly does."

Nussbaum expanded his career to film, with his roles including book publisher Bob Drimmer in "Fatal Attraction" (1987), a school principal in "Field of Dreams" (1989), and alien jeweler Gentle Rosenburg in "Men in Black" (1997).

He also appeared in films including "House of Games" (1987), "Things Change" (1988), "Harry and Tonto" (1974), "Losing Josiah" (1995), and "Steal Big Steal Little" (1995), Variety noted.

Further, Nussbaum made numerous TV appearances, with his credits including "The Equalizer," "The X-Files," "Brooklyn Bridge," "Separate but Equal," "Frasier," "L.A. Law," "227," "The Commish," and "Early Edition."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Mike Nussbaum, known for his roles in "Men in Black" and "Field of Dreams" as well as his extensive career in theater, has died at age 99. Nussbaum died of natural causes at his home in Chicago on Saturday, just six days shy of his 100th birthday, Variety reported. Born on...
Newsmax Media, Inc.

