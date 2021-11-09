Emilio Estevez Addresses 'Mighty Ducks' Exit Rumors: 'I Am Not Anti-Vaxx'

Emilio Estevez is speaking out about his exit from "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," dismissing reports that his departure was linked to the show's mandatory vaccine mandate and stressing that he is not an anti-vaxxer.

Instead, Estevez will not be reprising his role as Gordon Bombay because of "a good old fashioned contract dispute," he revealed to Deadline following a report that stated he would not appear in Season 2 because he failed to provide assurances that he would comply with the show's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

In a statement to the outlet, Estevez explained that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in March last year despite applying extreme caution, and experienced long-term symptoms throughout that summer and fall. Meanwhile, production for the show began in August 2020 but Estevez said he was reluctant to return in the middle of the pandemic.

He explained that show producers "tried their best to assuage my fears of coming back to work" while former reps warned him "about possible consequences and legal jeopardy I could face for not reporting to work as ordered." So Estevez returned to film for the show but said he did not reveal his previous diagnosis because he wanted to protect the legacy of the "Mighty Ducks" franchise. He later realized that he had done so while making his health secondary.

"In retrospect, I wrongly chose to protect the show over being transparent about having contracted COVID-19," Estevez explained, adding that the sources, producers, and showrunners who spoke to Deadline about his exit "all know the truth."

"My exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences – any other narrative is false," he said.

"To the fans of the franchise – I am as disappointed as you are. To my 'Ducks' cast and crew – have a wonderful Season 2 on the show and please know that I will miss you all," Estevez continued.

"It was an honor and a thrill to be able to return as the iconic and beloved character, Gordon Bombay, a character which has been a celebrated benchmark in my 40 year career. And I thank the studio and the producers for creating an opportunity to allow me to visit him again."