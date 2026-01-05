Mickey Rourke Launches GoFundMe to Avoid Eviction

Mickey Rourke has greenlit an online fundraising campaign to avoid eviction tied to more than $59,000 in alleged unpaid rent on his Los Angeles home.

The 73-year-old actor is being sued by his landlord after failing to pay rent and comply with a three-day notice to either settle the balance or vacate the property, the Los Angeles Times reported last week.

The notice was served in late December, and the landlord subsequently filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior court seeking back rent, damages, and legal fees.

To cover the outstanding amount and halt the eviction, a GoFundMe page was launched with Rourke's "full permission" by Liya-Joelle Jones, a friend and member of his management team. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had collected $67,517.

"Mickey is going through a very difficult time right now, and it's been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help," Jones told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

Jones also addressed the purpose of the fundraiser directly on the GoFundMe page, writing that it was "created with Mickey's full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening," referring to the eviction.

"Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home," the campaign description states.

"Life doesn't always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk," it added.

The post notes that Rourke is dealing with financial instability: "Mickey Rourke is an icon — but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one. It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs.

"Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability."

"What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing," the description added. "The goal is simple: to give Mickey stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time — so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet."

According to lease documents included in the lawsuit, Rourke signed a rental agreement for the Los Angeles residence in March.

The monthly rent was initially set at $5,200 and later increased to $7,000. The property has historic ties, having once been occupied in the 1940s by novelist Raymond Chandler, author of "The Big Sleep."

Rourke became a major Hollywood figure in the 1980s with roles in "Diner," "Rumble Fish," "The Pope of Greenwich Village," and "9½ Weeks."

He later stepped away from acting to pursue professional boxing before returning to film in the 2000s, appearing in "Sin City" and "Iron Man 2." His performance in "The Wrestler" earned him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

More recently, Rourke was removed from "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." following repeated incidents involving inappropriate language and behavior, including remarks about the sexuality of fellow contestant JoJo Siwa.

"I'm ashamed of myself," he said at the time, according to Rolling Stone.

His manager later said Rourke would pursue legal action, claiming the show failed to pay his full fee.