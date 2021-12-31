'Mickey Mouse Club' Star Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, best known as a member of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," has died at age 46 after suffering cardiac arrest.

The news was confirmed Thursday in a statement by Hale's former band, The Party, which was formed in the late '80s and comprised of members of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club."

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," the statement on Facebook read. "Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully."

Hale's family asked via the statement that their privacy be respected as they "take this time to grieve."

"Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years," the statement continued. "On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini."

Hale appeared in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" from 1989 through 1991, according to Deadline. In 1990, Disney channel executives selected several members of the cast, including Hale, to be part of The Party. The group released two studio albums under Disney's Hollywood Records label as well as three additional albums that included featured outtakes, remixes, and greatest hits.

In 1994, Hale co-hosted the final season of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," which featured cast members such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera. Three years later, The Party went on a hiatus. Hale did not rejoin when the band returned to performing in 2013.

"Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was," wrote Hale's former bandmate Chase Hampton in a Facebook post. "She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress, and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life."