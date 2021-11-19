Mick Rock, Music Photographer Who Captured David Bowie, Lou Reed, Dead at 72

Mick Rock, the famed photographer who worked with top artists including David Bowie, Lou Reed and the Sex Pistols, and whose artistic contributions helped define a musical era, has died at 72.

News of his death was announced Thursday night in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side," the statement read. "Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot The 70s.’ He was a photographic poet – a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Hammersmith, England, Rock honed his skills as a photographer documenting rock shows while attending college at Cambridge, according to Variety. Then, in 1972, he met Bowie, who he would work for as an official photographer for some time. Among some of his most famous works are iconic photos he took of Bowie as Ziggy Stardust. Rock also produced and directed several of Bowie’s music videos including "Space Oddity," "Jean Genie" and "John, I’m Only Dancing." Additionally, he was responsible for the album artwork that appeared on Reed’s "Transformer" and "Coney Island Baby," as well as Queen’s "Queen II," the Ramones’ "End of the Century," and Joan Jett’s "I Love Rock ‘n Roll."

Speaking with the New York Post in March, Rock claimed he discovered his passion for photography one night while taking LSD at 19.

"I was at the home of a friend who had all the toys, including a great record player and camera," he said. "Sitting around his room, tripping on blotter acid, I picked up the camera and began playing with it. Every time I clicked, there was an explosion and I saw a lady’s faces in a million ­iterations."

Rock added that it was "a different time" back then.

"I picked up what I needed to know as I went along. I realized that you didn’t need to know much when it came to photography."

Rock continued to work as a renowned photographer long after the bands who helped him carve his career had come and gone, taking photos for various artists throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, the Killers, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, Daft Punk, Black Keys, Hall & Oates, and MGMT.

"The stars seemed to effortlessly align for Mick when he was behind the camera; feeding off of the unique charisma of his subjects electrified and energized him," the statement on his official Twitter account noted. "His intent always intense. His focus always total. A man fascinated with image, he absorbed visual beings through his lens and immersed himself in their art, thus creating some of the most magnificent images rock music has ever seen. To know Mick was to love him. He was a mythical creature; the likes of which we shall never experience again."