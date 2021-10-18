Mick Jagger Addresses Paul McCartney's 'Blues Cover Band' Dig

Mick Jagger has shrugged off Paul McCartney's remark about the Rolling Stones being a "blues cover band."

McCartney's recent comment stoked a long-standing rivalry between members of the Beatles and the Stones, but Jagger has taken it in his stride— or at least that is how it appeared at a show at the SoFo Stadium in Los Angeles. Setting up the punchline, the musician first pointed out how many celebrities were in attendance.

"Megan Fox is here. She’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga," he said, according to USA Today.

Jagger then turned his attention to McCartney. "Paul McCartney is here," he continued. "He’s going to join us in a blues cover later on."

McCartney took aim at the Stones last week while speaking with the New Yorker. During the interview he addressed the rivalry between the two British bands, hinting that the Beatles was the better of the two.

"I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are," he said. "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."

The feud between the bands dates back years. In a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone, John Lennon slammed Jagger and also criticized the Stones, which he said "are not in the same class, music-wise or power-wise" as The Beatles.

Years later, at a press conference, Jagger mentioned that the Beatles breaking up was "a very good idea."

"No one should care if the Rolling Stones have broken up, should they?" Jagger said at the time. "I mean, when the Beatles broke up I couldn’t give a s--t," he added. "Thought it was a very good idea."

More recently, McCartney told Howard Stern that, while he loved the Stones, "the Beatles were better."

In response, Jagger stated that there was "obviously no competition," adding that "the real big difference between these two bands" is that "one band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist."