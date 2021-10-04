Mick Jagger Recalls Keith Moon Breaking Into His Motel Room Dressed as Batman

Rock stars are known for their shenanigans and The Who's Keith Moon was no different, according to an account by Mick Jagger.

It was the 1970s and Moon decided to prank Jagger by climbing up the fire escape into his hotel room dressed as batman, the Rolling Stones frontman recalled to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show. Jagger then pulled a knife on Moon, according to NME.

"I woke up and there was Batman in front of me, with a mask and everything. It is not what you expect in the middle of the night," Jagger said, adding that he recalled keeping something in his room for self-defense.

"I think I had a knife, at least some sort of defensive weapon. So I pulled the knife and he said, 'Oh no, it’s Keith.'"

At first Jagger was not convinced, thinking that the intruder was trying to convince him that he was Keith Richards.

"I said, 'You’re not Keith… I can tell you are not from your voice.' He replied, 'No, Keith Moon.' Then he took the mask off."

Jagger was speaking to Stern as the Rolling Stones continue with their "No Filter" tour in the U.S. following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. During the interview, Jagger described his late bandmate as "the heartbeat for the band, and also a very steady personality."

"He was not to be perturbed. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva – that’s the last thing you want in a drummer," he continued. "I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor and we also were… outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We liked sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music."

Watts died at the age of 80 on Aug. 24. He previously left the tour due to an unspecified medical procedure. Reports at the time emerged that he had undergone heart surgery but this was not confirmed by the band or representatives. A spokesperson did however reveal that Watts' procedure "was completely successful," according to Variety.

"But I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," the spokesperson added. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming."

Watt's cause of death was not disclosed but Los Angeles Times noted that he had suffered from health problems in recent years, including a diagnosis of throat cancer in 2004.

