Mick Jagger Feeling 'Much Better' Since Contracting COVID-19

Mick Jagger provided a health update to fans after contracting COVID-19, saying he was feeling "much better" since he tested positive on Monday.

"Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days," Jagger, 76, wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm feeling much better and can't wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we'll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!"

When Jagger first revealed his test results, he announced that the Rolling Stones' show in Amsterdam that night would be postponed.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID," he wrote in a tweet Monday. "We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."

The Stones explained that they would also be rescheduling their show set to take place on Friday in Bern, Switzerland.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a Twitter statement.

The Stones kicked off their European tour in Madrid on June 1 with a song that they had never played live despite writing it in 1966. "Out of Time" appeared on the band's 1966 LP "Aftermath" but was not released as a single, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

It received renewed attention in 1975 when a cover of the song performed by British singer Chris Farlowe featuring Jagger on vocals appeared on the Stones' compilation album "Metamorphosis" and was released as a single.

But by then the band was only performing a handful of songs from the 1960s live and "Out of Time" never made the cut, until the concert in Madrid.