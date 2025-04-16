WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michelle trachtenberg | death | manhattan | diabetes | medical examiner

Exam: Actor Trachtenberg Died of Complications of Diabetes

michelle trachtenberg at 2020 oscar viewing party in west hollywood
Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in February 2020 (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 07:48 PM EDT

NEW YORK — Actor Michelle Trachtenberg died as a result of complications from diabetes, the city medical examiner said Wednesday.

The office said in a statement that it amended the cause and manner of death for the 39-year-old New York City native after a review of laboratory test results.

Trachtenberg, who was known for her appearances in “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy,” was found unconscious and unresponsive in her luxury apartment tower in Manhattan in February.

Officials at the time said no foul play was suspected, and the medical examiner’s office had listed her death as “undetermined.”

Trachtenberg’s family had objected to an autopsy, which the medical examiner’s office honored because there was no evidence of criminality.

Her representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Momsen and Blake Lively were among the celebrities who mourned Trachtenberg when her Feb. 26 death was announced.

Trachtenberg was 8 when she began playing Nona Mecklenberg on Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” from 1994 to 1996 and then starred in the title role in the film adaptations of “Harriet the Spy” and “Inspector Gadget,” opposite Matthew Broderick.

In 2000 Trachtenberg joined the cast of “Buffy,” playing Dawn Summers, the younger sister of the title character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar between 2000 and 2003.

Trachtenberg went on to recurring roles on “Six Feet Under,” “Weeds” and “Gossip Girl,” where she played the gang’s scheming nemesis, Georgina Sparks. She was one of the original series’ stars to return for two guest appearances in the 2021 “Gossip Girl” revival.

Trachtenberg’s later credits included the 2004 teen sex comedy “EuroTrip" and 2009’s “17 Again” with Zac Efron and Leslie Mann.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Michelle Trachtenberg died as a result of complications from diabetes, the New York City medical examiner said Wednesday.
michelle trachtenberg, death, manhattan, diabetes, medical examiner
286
2025-48-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 07:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved