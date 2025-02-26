WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michelle trachtenberg | child star | dies

Former Child Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 01:41 PM EST

Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 "Harriet the Spy" hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy TV shows at the dawn of the millennium — "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" — has died. She was 39.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. at luxury residential tower in midtown Manhattan where "officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive," according to an NYPD statement.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected and the New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.

Representatives for Trachtenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trachtenberg rose to fame at just 10, as the plucky titular snoop in the 1996 film "Harriet the Spy."

Her death was first reported by the New York Post.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 "Harriet the Spy" hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy TV shows at the dawn of the millennium — "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" — has died. She was 39.
michelle trachtenberg, child star, dies
142
2025-41-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved