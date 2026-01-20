Michelle Obama Says She Tries to Support Designers of Color

Former first lady Michelle Obama said in an interview on Monday that she actively tries to buy clothes from designers of color in order to "make it a point."

Obama made the comments during a conversation on "Storehouse & Friends," where she was promoting her newly launched fashion book, "The Look."

When the former first lady was asked what everyday women can do to support designers of color, Obama said, "If I hear of someone whose fashion that I like, and I know that they're a person of color, I try to make it a point, but the clothes have to be available."

She said, "I think we can all do some work to think about that balance in our wardrobes," adding "what does our closet look like and who's in it? Who are we supporting in it?"

Obama emphasized that "if you have the money to buy Chanel, then you have the money to buy everybody," adding, "So let us be mindful, I think would be my advice."

Obama made similar comments in a recent interview on "Good Morning America."

She said that when she was first lady, "I really thought about what I wanted to say with my fashion. I wanted to talk about inclusion, diversity, opening up opportunities, and fashion was one of those tools that allowed me to do that. The designers that I chose - there were young designers; there were women designers; there were also immigrant American designers."

Obama said that when she chose the styles she wore, she wanted to showcase top designers and the diversity that "makes America great."

She added that "I was able to show the world the outstanding qualities of people who come from different places, with different backgrounds, with different skin colors, from different genders and sexual orientations."