×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michaellerner | bartonfink | actor | dead

Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' Actor, Dead at 81

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 12:28 PM EDT

Oscar-nominated actor Michael Lerner, known for roles in films "Barton Fink" and "Elf," has died at age 81.

The news was confirmed by his nephew, Sam Lerner, on Instagram Sunday.

"We lost a legend last night," Sam Lerner, 30, wrote. "It's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special."

Sam Lerner added: "Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was — in the best way. I'm so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we're all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

Michael Lerner has over 150 credits to his name that spanned his decadeslong career, which includes notable roles in "Glee" and the TV version of "Clueless," according to People. In 1991 he received an Oscar nomination for his role as Jack Lipnick in "Barton Fink." He later recalled landing the role during an interview with AV Club.

"I read the script, and you just know good writing. It was brilliantly written, and I just knew it," he said. "I had auditioned for Joel and Ethan [Coen] before, for 'Miller's Crossing.' So I walked into the room, as the character, and I don't say hello to anybody. And I sit down behind my desk and do this big speech: 'Bart! Bart! So great to see you.'

"I did the monologue the way I wanted to do it, and I just walked out of the room and that was it. And Joel and Ethan were just sitting in a corner just laughing and laughing, and that was it."

Michael Lerner also had a successful stage career and in 2002 starred with Madonna in the West End show "Up for Grabs" in London.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Oscar-nominated actor Michael Lerner, known for roles in films "Barton Fink" and "Elf," has died at age 81.
michaellerner, bartonfink, actor, dead
342
2023-28-10
Monday, 10 April 2023 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved