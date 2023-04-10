Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' Actor, Dead at 81

Oscar-nominated actor Michael Lerner, known for roles in films "Barton Fink" and "Elf," has died at age 81.

The news was confirmed by his nephew, Sam Lerner, on Instagram Sunday.

"We lost a legend last night," Sam Lerner, 30, wrote. "It's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special."

Sam Lerner added: "Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was — in the best way. I'm so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we're all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

Michael Lerner has over 150 credits to his name that spanned his decadeslong career, which includes notable roles in "Glee" and the TV version of "Clueless," according to People. In 1991 he received an Oscar nomination for his role as Jack Lipnick in "Barton Fink." He later recalled landing the role during an interview with AV Club.

"I read the script, and you just know good writing. It was brilliantly written, and I just knew it," he said. "I had auditioned for Joel and Ethan [Coen] before, for 'Miller's Crossing.' So I walked into the room, as the character, and I don't say hello to anybody. And I sit down behind my desk and do this big speech: 'Bart! Bart! So great to see you.'

"I did the monologue the way I wanted to do it, and I just walked out of the room and that was it. And Joel and Ethan were just sitting in a corner just laughing and laughing, and that was it."

Michael Lerner also had a successful stage career and in 2002 starred with Madonna in the West End show "Up for Grabs" in London.