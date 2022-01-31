Michael Rapaport Returns to Rite Aid Where He Filmed Shoplifter; 'Everybody Stole Everything'

Frustrated with rising crime rates, actor Michael Rapaport returned to the New York City Rite Aid where he filmed an alleged shoplifter walking out of the store with two bags of goods, and stated that the repercussions of such theft had contributed towards the Rite Aid's closure.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rapaport filmed himself walking down the aisles of the store, where the shelves were bare.

"I’m back in my Rite Aid, and there’s nothing to steal because this Rite Aid, like so many other Rite Aids, is closing down because everybody stole everything," he said. "And the workers here don’t know if they’re getting jobs. Congratulations, losers."

Last week, Rapaport posted a video on Instagram of a person he claimed was a shoplifter walking past a security guard and out of the store located on 81st Street and First Avenue.

"Duke just went CHRISTMAS SHOPPING at @riteaid," he captioned the video. "I’m TRIPPING this happened in broad day like it was nothing. New @iamrapaport discusses it all. I was just informed this Rite Aid is closing 2/15 because of this, leaving the workers JOBLESS."

The store is scheduled to close on Feb. 15, along with 63 other locations, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

In a statement to Fox News, Rite Aid said it was "in the process of conducting a full investigation and will work with local law enforcement to identify and pursue this offender."

"Like all retailers, we’ve seen a much higher level of brazen shoplifting and organized retail crime over the last year, and we are taking an active role in helping law enforcement pursue these offenders as well as working with other retailers and local leaders to push for stronger legislation to deter these types of crimes," the statement added.