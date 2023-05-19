Michael J. Fox Reveals He Turned Down 'Ghost' Role

Michael J. Fox shocked Whoopi Goldberg when he admitted to turning down a role in the 1990 romantic thriller "Ghost" because he didn't think the film would ever work.

The "Back to the Future" star made the revelation during an appearance on Thursday's episode of "The View" while discussing whether he had any regrets over turning down film roles, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"There was a chance to work with you that I missed," Fox told Goldberg, who won an Oscar for portraying a psychic in "Ghost," which also starred Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

"They talked to me about 'Ghost' early on," Fox continued. "I said, 'It'll never work.' I said, 'Whoopi's great, but it'll never work.' And then it was great, and huge, and I'm a f***ing idiot!"

The actor shared a similar story with Variety last week, telling the outlet he "didn't see how it ['Ghost'] would work."

"It shows I can be an idiot too," he added.

Last month, Fox spoke candidly about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, saying that he does not expect to live to be 80 years old as his condition progresses.

"It's banging on the door," the actor told CBS. "All these subtle ways that get you ... . You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. So I've been thinking about the mortality of it ... . I'm not going to be 80. I'm not going to be 80."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 but waited several years to go public with the news. He retired from "Spin City" in January, 2000, but in 2013 he returned to primetime network TV as Mike Henry on NBC's "The Michael J. Fox Show," according to his official biography. He went on to make several TV guest appearances but later semi-retired from acting as his symptoms worsened.

In November, Fox received an honorary Oscar for advocacy work that has raised $1.5 billion for research into Parkinson's disease. After his diagnosis, he curtailed his career to focus on establishing the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000. He is currently promoting his new documentary, "Still."