Michael Franti Dropped by Management After Music Cruise Roe

Michael Franti has been dropped by his management company after misconduct allegations led to the cancellation of a music cruise as well as several upcoming performances.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Activist Artists Management severed ties with the pop-reggae musician.

The fallout escalated earlier this week when "Soulshine at Sea 3," a cruise festival set to depart from Miami in November with Franti as the main act, was abruptly canceled after several artists, including Dispatch, Maggie Rose, Hirie, and Liz Vice, pulled out in protest, citing what they described as "deeply concerning" allegations about another performer.

"We've decided we will no longer be performing at Soulshine at Sea," Dispatch wrote in an Instagram post, apologizing to fans but saying the decision was necessary.

Hirie and Vice echoed similar concerns in their own statements, while promoter Sixthman confirmed the cancellation on Aug. 17 and promised to launch a replacement event.

The controversy stems from social media posts by Spanish-born singer-songwriter Victoria Canal, who alleged that she was groomed by a much older and powerful figure in the music industry when she was 19.

While Canal did not name Franti, her post appeared shortly before the string of festival withdrawals. In her account, she described being "plucked" from the internet during college and offered professional opportunities that led to a yearlong relationship.

"This experience, which lasted a little over a year, has had a years-lasting effect on my intimate life," she wrote. "The truth is, I just couldn't carry on hiding this part of me … I finally feel so ready to speak on it openly."

A representative for Canal later told USA Today that sharing her story has been "liberating" and that she hopes it will help young women in music "keep their eyes open and protect themselves."

Canal also revealed plans to release a new song inspired by her experiences, though she has withheld the alleged abuser's name, citing fears of financial and professional retaliation.

Franti addressed the allegations in a lengthy Instagram post, admitting to an extramarital relationship with a fellow musician but rejecting the suggestion it was coercive.

"I'm aware of the recent posts this artist made about our relationship, and while I support her need to express herself publicly, the relationship was completely consensual, based on mutual feelings and attraction," he wrote.

Franti added that he "vehemently disputes any version of the story that says otherwise" but acknowledged he had failed to recognize the power imbalance, noting, "She was younger than me, and I was the headliner on tour."

Though he did not name Canal, the singer-songwriter toured with Franti in 2019 and collaborated with him on the single "The Flower."

The implications of the scandal extended beyond the cruise.

Tank and the Bangas, scheduled to co-headline a summer tour with Franti, also announced they were withdrawing from the shows until more information came to light.

"While we are not aware of any specific details related to the matter, in light of the recent post made by the artist, we have made the difficult decision to not participate, until we have a better understanding of the facts," the group said on Instagram.