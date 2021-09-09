'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Star Dies at 94

Michael Constantine, known for his role as the overprotective father in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has died at 94.

CNN confirmed on Thursday that the actor, who was the son of Greek immigrants, died after a long illness in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," Nia Vardalos, the writer and star of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," tweeted Wednesday. "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

Constantine began his career in theater, appearing in several productions on Broadway and other stages before turning his attention to film and TV. During the 1960s, he appeared in "Dr. Kildare," "The Untouchables," "The Twilight Zone," "Perry Mason," "Hogan’s Heroes" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show," among others, Variety reported. In 1970, he received an Emmy for his role as school principal Seymour Kaufman in the series "Room 222."

Constantine also starred in various films including "Quick Before It Melts," "Hawaii," "Skidoo," "Justine," and "Don’t Drink the Water," which was an adaptation of Woody Allen’s play. However, one of his most memorable roles was as family patriarch Gus Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," which scored a domestic gross of $241 million in 2002. He reprised the role in the short-lived series "My Big Fat Greek Life" as well as in the film's sequel, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2," in 2016.

In a 2017 interview with Hellenic News, Constantine explained that his accent for the role "came from my mother."

"That’s exactly the way she talked, and I’m sure that in the back of my mind both my mother and my father contributed to Gus Portokalos," he said.

Constantine revealed that he grew up in a traditional Greek household, which helped him nail the role as Gus.

"I had to go to Greek school after American school as we called it every night for nine years. All the other Greek kids I knew would go to Greek school for a year or two, and then they’d say to their mother, to hell with this," he recalled.

"I’m not going back there. And their mother would say okay, and that would be the end of it. With me, I knew that if I ever told my mother I wasn’t going to do something, she would have no compunction about cutting off my head and throwing it down the church steps."

