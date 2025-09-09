Report: Michael Caine, 92, Comes Out of Retirement for Vin Diesel Sequel

Michael Caine is in talks to return to acting with a sequel to "The Last Witch Hunter," joining Vin Diesel in the Lionsgate project headed into development.

The film is being produced in partnership with Diesel's One Race Films.

Caine, 92, is expected to reprise his role as Dolan, a priest who assisted Diesel's immortal warrior Kaulder in the 2015 fantasy adventure, Variety reported. A deal has not yet been finalized, but his involvement would mark his first screen appearance since announcing his retirement in 2023.

The original "Last Witch Hunter" was a passion project for Diesel, who has said the story drew inspiration from his own "Dungeons & Dragons" campaigns, where he played a witch hunter named Melkor.

Released in 2015, the film earned just $27 million domestically but performed better internationally with $119 million. Its long afterlife on streaming and home video has since renewed interest, with Lionsgate noting that it ranked among the most-watched titles on Netflix this year.

"'The Last Witch Hunter' has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I'm thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale."

For Caine, the sequel would mark a notable shift. He revealed his retirement while promoting "The Great Escaper" in 2023, saying he preferred to end on a high note after earning strong reviews for his lead performance.

"The only parts I'm likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, Well, I might as well leave with all this — I've got wonderful reviews. What have I got to do to beat this?" he told BBC Radio 4 at the time.