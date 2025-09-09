WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: michael cain | retirement | vin diesel | sequel

Report: Michael Caine, 92, Comes Out of Retirement for Vin Diesel Sequel

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 01:16 PM EDT

Michael Caine is in talks to return to acting with a sequel to "The Last Witch Hunter," joining Vin Diesel in the Lionsgate project headed into development.

The film is being produced in partnership with Diesel's One Race Films.

Caine, 92, is expected to reprise his role as Dolan, a priest who assisted Diesel's immortal warrior Kaulder in the 2015 fantasy adventure, Variety reported. A deal has not yet been finalized, but his involvement would mark his first screen appearance since announcing his retirement in 2023.

The original "Last Witch Hunter" was a passion project for Diesel, who has said the story drew inspiration from his own "Dungeons & Dragons" campaigns, where he played a witch hunter named Melkor. 

Released in 2015, the film earned just $27 million domestically but performed better internationally with $119 million. Its long afterlife on streaming and home video has since renewed interest, with Lionsgate noting that it ranked among the most-watched titles on Netflix this year.

"'The Last Witch Hunter' has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I'm thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale."

For Caine, the sequel would mark a notable shift. He revealed his retirement while promoting "The Great Escaper" in 2023, saying he preferred to end on a high note after earning strong reviews for his lead performance. 

"The only parts I'm likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, Well, I might as well leave with all this — I've got wonderful reviews. What have I got to do to beat this?" he told BBC Radio 4 at the time.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Michael Caine is in talks to return to acting with a sequel to "The Last Witch Hunter," joining Vin Diesel in the Lionsgate project headed into development. The film is being produced in partnership with Diesel's One Race Films
michael cain, retirement, vin diesel, sequel
357
2025-16-09
Tuesday, 09 September 2025 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved