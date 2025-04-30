Michael Bolton on Brain Cancer: Succumbing 'Not an Option'

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton is speaking candidly about his will to live after being diagnosed in 2023 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"You're reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought," Bolton, 72, said in an interview with People. "Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You're really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that's the way you find out what you're made of."

In a January 2024 social media update, Bolton revealed that he had undergone emergency brain surgery. While he didn't clarify if the tumor was cancerous or explain the urgency, he announced the postponement of touring to focus on recovery.

Bolton's family first grew concerned in November 2023 when he began feeling nauseous and unsteady during a charity event on Richard Branson's Necker Island, according to GMA. The concerns deepened after he suddenly fell from a chair after Thanksgiving.

"That was when we were like, 'Something's wrong with his brain,'" said Taryn Bolton, Bolton's daughter. "Everything that happened was weird for him but not super alarming. When you look back at everything together … we missed so many things."

Complications after Michael Bolton's initial procedure led to another surgery in January 2024 to treat an infection. He finished chemotherapy and radiation in October and has since been undergoing MRI scans every other month to monitor his progress.

His most recent scan, in April, was clear, People reported.

Reflecting on how his brain tumor had impacted his personal life, Bolton said his family helped him navigate the experience.

"It's unimaginable moving forward without my family being so on board," he said. "There's a certain amount of light they bring. I just feel better to have them there. This is a house of laughter, thankfully."

Bolton added that he hoped his story could provide comfort and strength to others.

"Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you're not alone going through it is a big deal," he said. "It actually helps people to know."

He added: "I want to keep going. I feel there's still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: 'Ain't Going Down Without a Fight.'"