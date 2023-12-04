×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael b jordan | ferrari | crash | sunset boulevard

Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari Rams Into Parked Car in Los Angeles

By    |   Monday, 04 December 2023 11:43 AM EST

Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car crash in Hollywood over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

The incident took place just before midnight Saturday when the "Creed" actor, 36, allegedly smashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia on a crowded section of Sunset Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department official told Page Six.

The Ferrari is registered to Jordan and was being driven by the actor when the incident occurred, TMZ reported.

Photos from the crash scene, obtained by TMZ, reveal extensive damage to the Marvel star's Ferrari, with the right side panel seemingly torn off, while the Kia showed damage on its rear driver's side.

It remains unclear whether the Kia driver was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported and officials told Page Six that there was "no evidence of a DUI." 

No charges were filed and LAPD did not perform a field sobriety test at the time of the accident.

According to TMZ, the actor was asked "what happened" by an officer at the scene, but he chose not to provide a reason. 

On Aug. 11, Jordan highlighted his partnership with Ferrari on Instagram, wearing the brand's clothing and driving their iconic red car. 

Ferrari referred to Jordan as a 'Ferrari enthusiast' and captured him speaking with their representatives and wearing a personalized Ferrari helmet while driving on the track.

Last month, Jordan made headlines after "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi claimed on the Netflix reality series that she and the “Creed” star had been intimate at some point in the past, according to the Daily Mail. Jordan did not address the reports, but days later took to Instagram after several weeks to post photos of himself relaxing during a trip to Japan. 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car crash in Hollywood over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The incident took place just before midnight Saturday when the "Creed" actor, 36, allegedly smashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia on a crowded section of Sunset...
michael b jordan, ferrari, crash, sunset boulevard
295
2023-43-04
Monday, 04 December 2023 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved